IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP - Turning Point: Ashwin controversially runs out Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals were cruising towards their target of 185 runs in the IPL 2019 match against Kings XI Punjab when Jos Buttler was striking the ball all over the park. Buttler was batting at 69 runs off 43 balls and Rajasthan needed 77 runs to win from 43 deliveries. ((Full Scorecard))

However when Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was getting ready to release the sixth delivery of the 13th over, he took off the bails at the non striker’s end after noticing that Buttler had backed up too far. The on-filed umpires asked the third umpire to take a call on whether Buttler should be given out or not. The third umpire ruled Buttler out since a bowler is allowed to run out a batsman at the non striker’s end if he has backed up too far. Buttler became the first batsman to be Mankaded in the Indian Premier League.

After Buttler left the ground livid with Ravichandran Ashwin, Rajasthan Royals’ chase was derailed. The men in pink lost eight wickets for 62 runs and eventually finished with 170/9 at the end of their 20 overs. The Kings XI Punjab won the match by 14 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Ashwin Mankads Buttler - Watch

In the post-match presentation, Ashwin said that batsmen need to wary of such moments.

“No real argument on that and it was pretty instinctive. I didn’t even load and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments and batsmen need to be wary of it,” said the Kings XI Punjab skipper.

ALSO READ: RR Vs KXIP, Highlights: Ashwin’s hack leads KXIP to stunning comeback win

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane refused to give his view on the issue.

We are not supposed to comment on a controversial issue. The match referee will take the call. We will take the decision sportively,” said Rahane.

First Published: Mar 26, 2019 00:41 IST