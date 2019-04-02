Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 02, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli and team handed 4th straight defeat - Twitter erupts

RCB were sloppy in the field and dropped a number of catches which did not help their cause, more so as they were defending a score which was just about par on a true surface.

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2019 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2019,RR vs RCB,Virat Kohli
Jaipur: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli after he was bowled out during the Indian Premier League (IPL T20 2019) cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals( RR) (PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed their fourth straight defeat this season, Rajasthan Royals were instrumental in their approach, both with the ball and bat. Shreyas Gopal was the star with the ball and Jos Buttler got cracking along as he led the chase. Royals won the game by 7 wickets and got off the mark this season.

RCB were sloppy in the field and dropped a number of catches which did not help their cause, more so as they were defending a score which was just about par on a true surface. (Full scorecard)

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir in elite list

“Today, we were more competitive, but we were 15-20 short with the bat. I thought 160 was competitive, but with the dew factor, 15 runs more would’ve been more challenging. Wasn’t easy to get the boundaries in the 2nd innings, but if we make that many mistakes (dropped catches), then we will fall on the losing side. In a tournament like IPL, when you have no momentum, then these things can happen,” Kohli said after the match.

However, Twitter had a field day as they roasted RCB after another below-par performance:

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 23:45 IST

tags

more from cricket