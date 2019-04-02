IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli and team handed 4th straight defeat - Twitter erupts

Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed their fourth straight defeat this season, Rajasthan Royals were instrumental in their approach, both with the ball and bat. Shreyas Gopal was the star with the ball and Jos Buttler got cracking along as he led the chase. Royals won the game by 7 wickets and got off the mark this season.

RCB were sloppy in the field and dropped a number of catches which did not help their cause, more so as they were defending a score which was just about par on a true surface. (Full scorecard)

“Today, we were more competitive, but we were 15-20 short with the bat. I thought 160 was competitive, but with the dew factor, 15 runs more would’ve been more challenging. Wasn’t easy to get the boundaries in the 2nd innings, but if we make that many mistakes (dropped catches), then we will fall on the losing side. In a tournament like IPL, when you have no momentum, then these things can happen,” Kohli said after the match.

However, Twitter had a field day as they roasted RCB after another below-par performance:

IPL teams when they come to know that their next match is with @RCBTweets #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/LAUYKy2MWW — .... (@ynakg2) April 2, 2019

#RRvRCB #RCBvRR Kohli

Pic 1 : RCB Expectation

Pic 2 : RCB Reality pic.twitter.com/915NGIxnTS — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) April 2, 2019

Good only. RCB can be eliminated early. Kohli can get extended rest before WC. All for a good cause. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 2, 2019

RCB take sole possession of the basement #RRvRCB #IPL2019 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 2, 2019

#RCB is like that student in college who buys all the books, collects all notes and assignments before exams, hangs around with toppers all the time and yet finishes last in the class. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 2, 2019

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 23:45 IST