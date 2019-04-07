Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2019
IPL 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Vaughan laud Alzarri Joseph on Twitter

Here’s a look at how Twitterati reacted to Alzarri Joseph’s spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

cricket Updated: Apr 07, 2019 02:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2019,Sachin Tendulkar,Alzarri Joseph
Alzarri Joseph celebrates a wicket with his teammates.(AFP)

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph enjoyed a dream Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians on Saturday after returning with best-ever figures of 6-12 in the competition.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Mumbai squad in place of the injured Adam Milne of New Zealand, bowled a maiden in 3.4 overs to help his team thrash hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs.

Joseph went past the previous best bowling effort of Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL’s inaugural edition in 2008.

Joseph, a lanky paceman who made his Test debut in 2016 and took 10 wickets in West Indies’ recent home 2-1 series triumph against England, was named man of the match.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the congratulatory messages for the West Indian on Twitter.

“It’s a dream start, can’t get better than this. I just wanted to bowl to the plans. When they said I was playing, I decided to keep it simple and back myself,” Joseph said.

“When I got my first wicket, I had a muted celebration since I was focused on the game that we had to win. The boys are really playing well, lot of hard work, so all we need to do is go to the park and show them what we can do.”

Chasing 137 for victory, Hyderabad were dismissed for just 96 in 17.4 overs with Deepak Hooda top-scoring with 20.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 02:00 IST

