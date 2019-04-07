IPL 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Vaughan laud Alzarri Joseph on Twitter

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph enjoyed a dream Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians on Saturday after returning with best-ever figures of 6-12 in the competition.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Mumbai squad in place of the injured Adam Milne of New Zealand, bowled a maiden in 3.4 overs to help his team thrash hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs.

Joseph went past the previous best bowling effort of Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL’s inaugural edition in 2008.

Joseph, a lanky paceman who made his Test debut in 2016 and took 10 wickets in West Indies’ recent home 2-1 series triumph against England, was named man of the match.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the congratulatory messages for the West Indian on Twitter.

I wish I could’ve been there to witness a brilliant spell of bowling by our new @mipaltan teammate Alzarri Joseph.#MumbaiIndians' fight today was just fantastic.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/ASVqTyN6rR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph is absolutely fantastic ... The West Indies are coming back ... Love it for the World game ... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 6, 2019

He will wake up tomorrow morning and realise, to his great joy, that it wasn't a dream! #AlzarriJoseph https://t.co/bxbA8gLnZ8 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph's figures of 6/12 is best in #IPL history and the 8th best in all T20 cricket!#SRHvMI #IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 6, 2019

Great come by @csk nd @mipaltan in d game by both d team defending tonight. #AlzarriJoseph was outstanding in his debut. Future star ⭐️ 4 sure👍I’m sure #KINGS11 wudnt believe themselves how did they lose d match from a winning position🤔Anyways great Saturday it was. Gudnite 😴 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 6, 2019

Wicket with his first ball in IPL history.



Wicket with his last ball in his first match to break a record set in 2008 for best ever figures in the league.



Alzarri Joseph is living out fantasy cricket. #SRHvMI — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph had first impressed as an under-19 cricketer. Now taking rapid strides at the top level. Bowled superbly tonite, picking up a fifer on debut. On a pitch where batting’s been difficult, Pollard’s contribution with bat must be acknowledged too — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 6, 2019

Some wonderful things happening with West Indies cricket this season. Add Alzarri Joseph’s sensational IPL debut to that.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏🙏#SRHvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 6, 2019

“It’s a dream start, can’t get better than this. I just wanted to bowl to the plans. When they said I was playing, I decided to keep it simple and back myself,” Joseph said.

“When I got my first wicket, I had a muted celebration since I was focused on the game that we had to win. The boys are really playing well, lot of hard work, so all we need to do is go to the park and show them what we can do.”

Chasing 137 for victory, Hyderabad were dismissed for just 96 in 17.4 overs with Deepak Hooda top-scoring with 20.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 02:00 IST