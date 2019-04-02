IPL 2019: Sam Curran and Preity Zinta show their dance moves after Kings XI Punjab’s victory over Delhi Capitals - Watch

Sam Curran needed to defend 15 runs off the last over against Delhi Capitals in Mohali on Monday. The English fast bowler didn’t want to wait for too long and knocked off Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane’s stumps to hand Kings XI Punjab a 14-run victory. Since, Curran had taken Harshal Patel’s wicket in the last ball of his previous over, the pacer picked up this season’s first hat-trick. After the match, Curran did a Bhangra dance with KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta. The Kings XI Punjab have won three out of their four matches and are at the second place in the table.

Sam Curran picked up four wickets for 11 runs in the match. Chasing 167 for victory, the Capitals looked to be cruising at 144/3 in the 17th over with Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram at the crease. But they lost seven wickets for eight runs as the Kings XI bowlers ripped through the batting line-up.

Pant lost his wicket trying to smash the ball down the leg side when Mohammed Shami castled the 21-year-old for 39 before Ravichandran Ashwin sent Chris Morris back with a direct hit to run him out in the very next ball.

Ingram did not last long either as he holed out to long off to give Curran his first wicket. The left-arm bowler then cleaned up the tail with a hat-trick spread across two overs.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 11:51 IST