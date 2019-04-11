IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly conducts DC training, to sit in dugout against KKR

Facing conflict of interest allegations, Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly was seen conducting the team’s training session and made it clear that he would sit in the visitors’ dugout in the IPL match against KKR here Friday.

Sporting the Delhi Capitals jersey, Ganguly, who is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, arrived at the Eden Gardens before the team and inspected the pitch which wore a greenish look.

He was later seen in a lengthy discussion with team head coach Ricky Ponting who said at the press conference that they may go for an all pace attack against KKR.

“If we still see a little bit of grass on it tomorrow then we have got some good fast bowling options and they all might play tomorrow,” Ponting said.

Ponting also spoke very high of Ganguly and said the former India captain is very passionate about the Delhi franchise.

“We have got very similar ideas and views on the game which has made us work well together. We’ve always gone on well since our playing days. Since we’ve retired, we’ve caught up a couple times a year at least. I’ve always enjoyed his company.”

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 20:37 IST