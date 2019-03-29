IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be looking for their first win after succumbing to defeats in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 matches.

SRH were strong favourites for an opening win when their opponents, Kolkata Knight Riders, needed 53 runs off the last three overs for a win. But Andre Russell and Shubman Gill made light work of the chase with some improbable hitting at the death.

Royals also looked in the driving seat against Kings XI Punjab as they chased a 185-run target. They were cruising at 108/1 but just then Jos Buttler was controversially “Mankaded” by Ravichandran Ashwin. RR ultimately fell short by 14 runs.

Both the teams will be eager to register their first win on the board.

Also read: Exclusive: Sunrisers Hyderabad not treating David Warner any differently after ball-tampering scandal, says Sandeep Sharma

And here’s how you can follow their fortunes in Friday’s encounter:

Where is the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals being played?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played in Hyderabad.

What time does the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 09:43 IST