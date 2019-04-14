IPL 2019: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday after suffering six losses in a row. Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.

Captain Virat Kohli was a relieved man after Royal Challengers snapped a six-match losing streak for their maiden win this IPL and said everything finally fell into place against Kings XI Punjab.

Kohli (67) in company of AB de Villiers (59 not out) scripted a superb run chase, sharing a 85-run stand to lay the foundation, while Marcus Stoinis (28 off 16) played a crucial cameo as RCB overhauled the target of 174 with four balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

“It is a great feeling to get across the line. Have been unlucky in couple of games. Won’t say we’ve been unlucky in every game, but a couple of games we should’ve closed out before this,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation on Saturday.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:09 IST