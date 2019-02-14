IPL 2019: Young captain, young squad, chance for Delhi Capitals (DC) to break title jinx

The only team to have not made it to the finals of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals (earlier known as Delhi Daredevils) have a new squad at their disposal and along with a young Indian group as its core, this season is another chance for them to aim for the trophy.

Shreyas Iyer gave a good account of himself in the previous season as the leader when Gautam Gambhir stepped aside after a mediocre season. He now has the entire season to devise tactics and forge a team which can get the job done after plenty of stutters in the previous seasons.

They have game changers in their ranks and in Ricky Ponting have the perfect man to nurture the talent. They were quite good in the auctions too and added Colin Ingram for 6.4 crores and West Indian batsman Sherfane Rutherford for 2 crores.

They also signed all-rounder Axar Patel for 5 crores, Hanuma Vihari for 2 crores, Ishant Sharma for 1.1 crores etc. The squad has a pretty rounded look and there is no reason why they cannot be one of the title contenders this season.

Players signed: Hanuma Vihari - 2 crores, Axar Patel - 5 crores, Ishant Sharma - 1.10 crore, Ankush Bains - 20 lakhs, Colin Ingram - 6.4 crores, Sherfane Rutherford - 2 crores, Keemo Paul - 50 lakhs, Jalaj Saxena - 20 lakhs, Bandaru Ayyappa - 20 lakhs

Retained: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan and Shikhar Dhawan

Five Indians to watch out for

Shreyas Iyer

The captain has faded away from national reckoning after making an impressive start to his international career. He has always been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and a good IPL season could well propel him to national reckoning once again, especially with the World Cup coming up.

Rishabh Pant

Perhaps the most talked about young player in Indian cricket at the moment, Rishabh Pant was the breakthrough star for them last season. He now is a Test player for India and was named as the young emerging player of last year.

With experience and substance under his belt, he will be one of the fulcrums for his young team this season.

Prithvi Shaw

A century on Test debut, man of the series in his maiden appearance and then an injury. Prithvi Shaw has seen it all in his short career so far. However, he is confident of achieving full fitness before the IPL and will be critical to Delhi’s cause at the top of the order.

Also, the selectors will be keeping a close eye on the young man and this season could well be the watershed moment in his career.

Shikhar Dhawan

He was the big-ticket swap for the side ahead of the auctions and his presence at the top of the order will be a huge boost for a young side. A fit and firing Dhawan will be critical to Delhi and even for the Indian side which will depart for the World Cup immediately after.

Axar Patel

After spending years with Kings XI Punjab, Delhi managed to snap up Axar Patel and this could be a tactical masterstroke. On the sluggish surfaces of Kotla, his bowling accuracy will be a boost. Also, he has the ability to finish off games lower down the order which will render great balance to the Delhi side.

Five overseas players to watch out for:

Chris Morris

This experienced South African can turn a match around in a matter of minutes and is certainly an asset when it comes to Twenty20 cricket. He found form in the series against Pakistan and this bodes well for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.

Kagiso Rabada

Arguably, the best young fast bowler currently, the young South African pacer has proven lately that he is a potent force even with the white ball. Pace, accuracy and hostility makes Rabada quite a handful and this is what will enthuse Delhi Capital fans.

Colin Munro

T20 cricket is his forte and he showed his range in the series against India. His World Cup spot is slightly in doubt which will only make him more hungry to stamp his authority all over this season.

Trent Boult

The best left-arm seamer currently, Trent Boult is an absolute delight with the ball and when on song, can dismantle batting orders. Trent Boult has been in brilliant form of late, especially in the series against India. Having a lot of experience of playing in the IPL, he is expected to form a strong pace bowling line-up with Rabada.

Sandeep Lamichhane

The young Nepal leg-spinner has been making all the right moves and was good in the limited matches he got last year. He will be a good attacking option for Shreyas Iyer in the middle overs.

Past record

2008: Fourth

2009: Third

2010: Fifth

2011: Tenth

2012: Third

2013: Ninth

2014: Eighth

2015: Seventh

2016: Sixth

2017: Sixth

2018: Eighth

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 20:32 IST