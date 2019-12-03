IPL 2020: ‘Could NASA help us...’ - RCB makes hilarious plea to team which located Vikram Lander

cricket

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:41 IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tickled the funny bone of social media users on a day NASA found the crash site and debris of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram moon lander following a tip from an Indian space enthusiast who examined pictures of the area of the moon taken by a US orbiting camera.

Also Read: Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium

The site was located by Shanmuga Subramanian, who on his own, scoured the pictures taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital Camera (LROC), NASA and Arizona State University announced on Monday confirming the find.

RCB, who boast of having India skipper Virat Kohli and big hitting former South Africa captain AB de Villiers in their roster, tweeted: “Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat?”

Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat 👀? — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 3, 2019

The team had earlier posted a congratulatory tweet for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2.

Also Read: India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack

“Congratulations @isro. Watching #Chandrayan2 take off was a fantastic sight! P.S. We have a special request for you, on behalf of our batsmen,” RCB tweeted.

Congratulations @isro. Watching #Chandrayan2 take off was a fantastic sight! 🚀🌛



P.S. We have a special request for you, on behalf of our batsmen 🏏 pic.twitter.com/eNGGGynFYh — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) July 24, 2019

Also Read: IPL auction: Maxwell, Steyn among players listed at 2 cr base price-Report

Vikram lost contact with ISRO following its launch from Chandraayan-2 moon orbiter on September 6 when it tried to make a soft landing near the moon’s south pole.