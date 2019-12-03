e-paper
IPL 2020 auction: Five Australians list themselves at highest base price of 2 crore - Report

According to the report, five Australians - Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh - have listed themselves for the highest base price of INR 2 crore along with veteran South Africa quick Dale Steyn, and former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Representative image of Indian Premier League.
Representative image of Indian Premier League.(Getty Images)
         

The BCCI on Monday issued a press release which stated that a total of 971 players have registered themselves for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on December 19 in Kolkata. In a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, the base price of some of these players have been released.

According to the report, five Australians - Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh - have listed themselves for the highest base price of INR 2 crore. The other two players to have listed themselves at this high base price are veteran South Africa quick Dale Steyn, and former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

ALSO READ: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Players who impressed before IPL auction

Maxwell, who is on a break from international cricket after citing reasons related to mental health, has turned out for teams like Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the past. Lynn on the other hand has been a powerhouse for Kolkata Knight Riders and it was a big surprise to see the franchise release the burly Aussie opener.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Auction - Aakash Chopra names young talent to watch out for

Cummins has been picked in the past by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, while Marsh has played for the now defunt Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiant and Deccan Chargers. Hazlewood was picked by Mumbai Indians earlier.

Steyn on the other hand is fighting to revive his career after a spate of injuries. He impressed in his blink and you miss appearance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season. Mathews, who too has turned out for a few IPL franchises, now plays purely as a batsman.

Among the Indian stars, former Kolkata Knight Ridres mainstay Robin Uthappa has listed himself at INR 1.5 crore. The others in this price bracket are England’s 50-over World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, his compatriots David Willey, Chris Woakes and Jason Roy. Former Delhi all-rounder Chris Morris is also in the 1.5 crore bracket.

