IPL 2020 Auction: Aakash Chopra names young talent to watch out for

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:30 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is just round the corner and like every year, this edition will also feature a number of young talents who have performed well in the domestic circuit. Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra was asked about his pick for the player to watch out for in this auction and he took the name of Jharkhand batsman Virat Singh. Singh was one of the standout performers in the just concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for his team and in 10 matches, he scored 343 runs at an average of 57.17.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he enjoyed a strike rate above 100 and in the Deodhar Trophy, the 21-year-old played a game-changing 76 while batting alongside Axar Patel for India C against India B.

READ: Chicken burger, fries & chocolate shake: When Kohli rewarded himself

“If you look at his Deodhar trophy numbers, he (Virat Singh) is averaging at 80 and still striking at 101 and if he is able to do that in a 50-over format, you know he has got the fire power to play the 20-over match,” said former India opener Aakash Chopra while speaking at Star Sports show Game plan..

“Most of the IPL teams want an Indian batsman who can bat at the position of 5, 6 or 7 which is a tough place to bat as youngsters tend to struggle at that position,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)