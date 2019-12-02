e-paper
IPL 2020: 971 players register for auction including 215 capped internationals

IPL auction: Close to one thousand, 971 to be specific, players have registered themselves for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction. More than 200 of these are capped international players, confirming IPL’s status as the world’s biggest T20 league.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma with his teammates celebrating with Indian Premier League 2019 trophy.
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma with his teammates celebrating with Indian Premier League 2019 trophy.(PTI)
         

It is going to be yet another bumper auction, come December 19 in Kolkata and the players are all set to be a part of the all important day. Close to one thousand, 971 to be specific, players have registered themselves for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction. More than 200 of these are capped international players, confirming IPL’s status as the world’s biggest T20 league.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 auction - Which team has how much money left in purse

The BCCI informed about the development through an official mail. Here is what the mail reads:

“The VIVO IPL Player Registration closed on 30th November with 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction set to take place in Kolkata on 19th December 2019.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 - Players who proved to be one-season wonders

Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and 2 players from Associate Nations.

Capped Indian (19 players)

Uncapped Indian (634 players)

Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match (60 players)

Capped International (196 players)

Uncapped International (60 players)

Associate (2 players)

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday, 9th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction list.

Hugh Edmeades will once again be the auctioneer.”

Of the 258 international players, Australians lead the pack with 55 entries, closely followed by South African players, 54 of whom have registered for the auction. 39 Sri Lankans, 34 West Indians, 24 Kiwis, 22 Englishmen and 19 Afghan players are also in the fray.

cricket news