IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 21:57 IST

Chasing a target of 180 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 29 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 1st over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar.

8 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur.

The 5th over was bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.8. At the same stage, CSK were 29/1. Delhi Capitals need 151 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL