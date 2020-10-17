e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 21:57 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 180 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 29 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 1st over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar.

8 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur.

The 5th over was bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.8. At the same stage, CSK were 29/1. Delhi Capitals need 151 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

