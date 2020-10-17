e-paper
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:22 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Delhi Capitals have won the 34th match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 101 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 68 runs to the innings.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 16th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 10 runs from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who had a decent over as 11 runs came off it.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

Sam Curran bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 22 runs came from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. CSK will now face RR at Abu Dhabi whereas Delhi Capitals will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

