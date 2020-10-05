IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: ‘Maybe he should be at no. 1’ - Stephen Fleming’s cheeky response on MS Dhoni’s batting position

cricket

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:26 IST

Chennai Super Kings roared back to form on Sunday after they thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in Dubai. After winning the toss and electing to bat, KXIP posted a total of 178/4 in 20 overs. In response, CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson scored half centuries each to get the job done on their own. Watson scored an unbeaten 83 in 53 balls, while Faf scored an unbeaten 87 balls as CSK chased down the target with 14 balls and 10 wickets remaining. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

During the course of the match, when Faf and Watson were building their partnership, commentator and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was interviewing CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. During the interview, Gavaskar jokingly asked Fleming that if Watson and du Plessis won the game on their own, then there will be no questions on Dhoni’s batting position.

“If you win this game without losing a wicket there will be no discussions on Dhoni’s batting order, isn’t it?” - Gavaskar joked with Fleming during Star Sport Live broadcast.

In response, Fleming gave a cheeky response that people still might question why Dhoni was not batting at no. 1 position.

“It (Question) will still come up maybe he should have batted at 1. I am prepared for it every time I have a press conference but it will a nice situation to have it yes,” said Fleming.

This was CSK’s 2nd win of the season and it came after three straight defeats. Dhoni’s batting position has been one constant strand of criticism levelled at CSK in the tournament. The three-time champions will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.