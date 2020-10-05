e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He has shown the way to Indian batsman,’ Sunil Gavaskar lauds Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s front-foot pull shot

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: The MI captain is known for his short-arm pulls of the front foot. He in fact hit a similar one for a six off Sandeep Sharma against SRH on Sunday, which incidentally, was his only scoring shot.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:36 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020.
Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 6 in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Sunday but he continued to be in the discussion even during the next match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave Rohit the ultimate compliment by saying that he has shown the way to the Indian batsmen.

READ| ‘Time’s running out,’ Gautam Gambhir comes down hard on Rajasthan Royals batsman

“Rohit Sharma has shown the way to the Indian batsman. Weight on the front foot and pulls it, that is how Rohit Sharma bats,” Gavaskar said on commentary when Mayank pulled CSK pacer Shardul Thakur for a four in the sixth over of the KXIP innings.

It was shortish delivery from Thakur. Mayank Agarwal stood on the front foot and pulled him through mid-wicket, exactly like Rohit does.

The MI captain is known for his short-arm pulls of the front foot. He in fact hit a similar one for a six off Sandeep Sharma against SRH on Sunday, which incidentally, was his only scoring shot.

READ| ‘He doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should,’ MS Dhoni praises Stephen Fleming

Rohit has blown hot and cold in this IPL. While he has scored 70 and 80 against KKR and KXIP respectively to lead MI to victories but he has managed 12, 8 and 6 in the other three in between.

MI, however, won their match against SRH comfortably by 34 runs courtesy Quinton de Kock’s 63 and some late flourish with the bat from Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya.

MI will next face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

