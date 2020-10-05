IPL 2020: ‘He has shown the way to Indian batsman,’ Sunil Gavaskar lauds Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s front-foot pull shot

cricket

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 6 in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Sunday but he continued to be in the discussion even during the next match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave Rohit the ultimate compliment by saying that he has shown the way to the Indian batsmen.

“Rohit Sharma has shown the way to the Indian batsman. Weight on the front foot and pulls it, that is how Rohit Sharma bats,” Gavaskar said on commentary when Mayank pulled CSK pacer Shardul Thakur for a four in the sixth over of the KXIP innings.

It was shortish delivery from Thakur. Mayank Agarwal stood on the front foot and pulled him through mid-wicket, exactly like Rohit does.

The MI captain is known for his short-arm pulls of the front foot. He in fact hit a similar one for a six off Sandeep Sharma against SRH on Sunday, which incidentally, was his only scoring shot.

Rohit has blown hot and cold in this IPL. While he has scored 70 and 80 against KKR and KXIP respectively to lead MI to victories but he has managed 12, 8 and 6 in the other three in between.

MI, however, won their match against SRH comfortably by 34 runs courtesy Quinton de Kock’s 63 and some late flourish with the bat from Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya.

MI will next face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.