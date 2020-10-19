IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:16 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 37th match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings has managed to get to a total of 125 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 36 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest scorer with 35 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja who contributed 51 runs to the innings.

7 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ben Stokes.

Jofra Archer bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Kartik Tyagi bowled the 18th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jofra Archer bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Ben Stokes who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 126 at 6.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL