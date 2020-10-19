e-paper
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 37th match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings has managed to get to a total of 125 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 36 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest scorer with 35 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja who contributed 51 runs to the innings.

7 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ben Stokes.

Jofra Archer bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Kartik Tyagi bowled the 18th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jofra Archer bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Ben Stokes who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 126 at 6.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

