e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:46 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 29th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 116/2. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 47 runs without losing any wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six scoring 10 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 13th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

14 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit 2 sixes.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 154 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
Mumbai Police issue show cause notice to Republic’s Arnab Goswami
Mumbai Police issue show cause notice to Republic’s Arnab Goswami
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In