e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KKR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 16th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 228 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 77 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer with 88 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer who contributed 73 runs to the innings.

18 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 4 fours.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 17 runs from the over.

15 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Andre Russell.

20 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.

The 20th over was bowled by Andre Russell. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to chase down the target of 229 at 11.4 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
DC vs KKR live: Gill, Rana anchor KKR after Narine’s dismissal
DC vs KKR live: Gill, Rana anchor KKR after Narine’s dismissal
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
Trump in exceptionally good spirits, fever-free, breathing fine: Doctors
Trump in exceptionally good spirits, fever-free, breathing fine: Doctors
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In