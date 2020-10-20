e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:46 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 38th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 117/3. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 34 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 11th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
IPL 2020 live score: Dhawan’s historic hundred leads DC to 164/5 vs KXIP
‘If a girl goes out in the evening…’: Jharkhand leader’s shocker on rape
Soon, travel to Navi Mumbai in under 40 minutes; thanks to Mumbai’s water taxis
Slippers hurled at Tejashwi Yadav during poll rally in Bihar
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
