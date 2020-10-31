e-paper
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:21 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 51st match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 49/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 30 runs without losing any wicket.

3 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Jayant Yadav where he kept things tight.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Jayant Yadav which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 4.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 98 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
