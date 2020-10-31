e-paper
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:47 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 51st match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 78/6. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 29 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 11th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

6 runs and 2 wickets came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 5.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 104 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
