Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 27th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 162 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 51 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 69 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 85 runs to the innings.

16 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 3 fours.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

Trent Boult bowled the 19th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 163 at 8.2 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

