e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:56 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 157 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 58 runs for the loss of one wicket. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock started the chase for Mumbai Indians, with Rohit Sharma still at the crease.

8 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

18 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one as 13 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 11.6. At the same stage, DC were 35/3. Mumbai Indians need 99 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
RJD issues list of 119 seats in twist to Bihar vote count, says it has won them
RJD issues list of 119 seats in twist to Bihar vote count, says it has won them
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
IPL 2020 final live: MI captain and Suryakumar take defending champs on top
IPL 2020 final live: MI captain and Suryakumar take defending champs on top
Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In