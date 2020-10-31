IPL 2020, DC vs MI Preview: Can DC put an end to wretched run of defeats?

cricket

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:06 IST

A little over a week back, Delhi Capitals could do no wrong. They were being tipped as the team which would qualify first for the play-offs as Ricky Ponting’s men were excelling in all departments, even winning matches from losing positions.

But three matches later they are a team under pressure, struggling to get their act together. It all started with the injury to Rishabh Pant. That forced Delhi to make changes to their team and the balance has since not returned.

Pant hasn’t looked sharp since return while Shimron Hetmyer, who was forced to sit out has also looked off colour. The runs have dried up from Shikhar Dhawan’s bat and the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin and Axar Patel don’t look threatening enough.

Captain Shreyas Iyer suddenly looks bereft of ideas. But fortunately for DC no other team has motored away either. Hence, they still have a good chance to finish in the top two, if they win their remaining two matches.

So, the contest against the already qualified Mumbai Indians becomes extremely crucial. MI might look to rest a few players having secured qualification and that could give Delhi a good chance to hit back. Delhi’s bowlers have leaked a lot of runs in the last two matches and they have been dismal while chasing. Perhaps a change of script is needed. But the toss is not in their hands.

MI have a bunch of players who are in top form and Delhi need their own stars to raise their game. While qualification still looks easy for them but they need to win this game to confirm a play-offs berth and also stay in the hunt for a top two place. A difficult game for DC as the pressure will be on them against the best side in the competition but they are a quality side too and someone needs to remind them of that.

Prithvi Shaw should return to the side in place of the struggling Rahane. The bowling needs a bit of edge and perhaps playing an extra bowler should be the way to go for them against a strong Mumbai batting line-up.