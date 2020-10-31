e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs MI Preview: Can DC put an end to wretched run of defeats?

IPL 2020, DC vs MI Preview: Can DC put an end to wretched run of defeats?

IPL 2020: With three playoff slots in the Indian Premier League 2020 still up for grabs, Delhi Capitals’ contest against the already qualified Mumbai Indians becomes extremely crucial.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:06 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 MI vs DC: Players of Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2020 MI vs DC: Players of Delhi Capitals.(IPL/Twitter)
         

A little over a week back, Delhi Capitals could do no wrong. They were being tipped as the team which would qualify first for the play-offs as Ricky Ponting’s men were excelling in all departments, even winning matches from losing positions.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points Table

But three matches later they are a team under pressure, struggling to get their act together. It all started with the injury to Rishabh Pant. That forced Delhi to make changes to their team and the balance has since not returned.

Pant hasn’t looked sharp since return while Shimron Hetmyer, who was forced to sit out has also looked off colour. The runs have dried up from Shikhar Dhawan’s bat and the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin and Axar Patel don’t look threatening enough.

Also Read | Unchanged Mumbai Indians will be out to prove a point

Captain Shreyas Iyer suddenly looks bereft of ideas. But fortunately for DC no other team has motored away either. Hence, they still have a good chance to finish in the top two, if they win their remaining two matches.

So, the contest against the already qualified Mumbai Indians becomes extremely crucial. MI might look to rest a few players having secured qualification and that could give Delhi a good chance to hit back. Delhi’s bowlers have leaked a lot of runs in the last two matches and they have been dismal while chasing. Perhaps a change of script is needed. But the toss is not in their hands.

Also Read | DC Predicted XI against MI: Delhi Capitals can bring Mohit Sharma in

MI have a bunch of players who are in top form and Delhi need their own stars to raise their game. While qualification still looks easy for them but they need to win this game to confirm a play-offs berth and also stay in the hunt for a top two place. A difficult game for DC as the pressure will be on them against the best side in the competition but they are a quality side too and someone needs to remind them of that.

Prithvi Shaw should return to the side in place of the struggling Rahane. The bowling needs a bit of edge and perhaps playing an extra bowler should be the way to go for them against a strong Mumbai batting line-up.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In