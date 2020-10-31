IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against MI: Delhi Capitals can bring Mohit Sharma in

cricket

Delhi Capitals have not made their playoffs chances any easier, losing three consecutive games in the IPL 2020. The last defeat was a massive one against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the game by 88 runs. Bowlers leaked too many runs while batsmen couldn’t apply themselves on a pitch where SRH batsmen belted 219 runs in 20 overs. The road to playoffs is hard for DC as their remaining two games are against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. DC will play MI in Saturday’s double-header with hopes of becoming the second team to qualify for the playoffs. However, a defeat can further mess up their chances. With the match being of plenty of significance to them, the Capitals can fine-tune their line-up to avoid further slip-ups.

Here is a look at the DC Predicted XI against MI:

1 Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane was introduced in the playing XI in place of Prithvi Shaw but he is failing to provide his team with a solid start. He scored 26 runs against SRH but didn’t look effective during his stay. Rahane will try to make amends during the game against MI.

2 Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan’s great run of form was stopped by Sandeep Sharma, who dismissed him for a golden duck in the last game. Earlier, Dhawan was on a run of four 50+ scores and scored two consecutive centuries in the process. He is second in the orange cap’s race only behind KL Rahul. Dhawan will try to take the failure against SRH as an aberration.

3 Shreyas Iyer (Captain): Shreyas Iyer came to bat at number six against Sunrisers Hyderabad but it turned out to be a fail move. He managed only seven runs in 12 balls before getting dismissed to Vijay Shankar. Iyer has to lead his team from the front against MI in order to strengthen their bid for a playoff spot.

4 Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper): Rishabh Pant looked off-colour throughout the IPL 2020. He hasn’t played a single noteworthy innings this year. However, he will try to get back in form and start scoring runs.

5 Shimron Hetmyer: The dynamic West Indian all-rounder was promoted to number four against SRH but he was undone by Rashid Khan. The team management has put a lot of faith in him and it’s time for Hetmyer to payback.

6 Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis started the IPL 2020 with a bang. He won two matches on his own for his team but failed to replicate the same success further. DC was in need of his big-hitting ability against SRH but he went back to the pavilion after scoring five runs despite being promoted to number three.

7 Axar Patel: Axar Patel has had a remarkable tournament so far before the game against SRH. He was taken for 36 runs in that game, which is his worst performance of this season. However, the team management will not drop him for a single bad performance.

8 Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin found it hard to handle the SRH batsmen as he ended up leaking 35 runs in three overs but took the priced scalp of David Warner. Ashwin is bowling well in the tournament and is expected to come back in fine style when DC will turn up against MI.

9 Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada had the worst night of his IPL career as his wicket-taking spree was halted by SRH batsmen. Warner and Wriddhiman Saha smashed him in all corners of Dubai International Stadium and cashed in 54 runs in his four overs. However, Rabada is a star bowler and is expected to make a strong come back.

10 Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje looked ineffective against inspired SRH batsmen. He failed to trouble opposition batsmen with his pace. However, he successfully managed to stop the red-hot Wriddhiman Saha but it was a little too late for his team’s liking. Nortje will try to put this game behind and come fresh in the next game.

11 Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma is likely to come in place of Tushar Deshpande, who went for 35 runs in his three overs. Mohit has good variations up his sleeves and can surprise batsmen with his back of the hand bowl.

DC Predicted XI against MI: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma