Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RCB and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

At the end of the first innings of the 19th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 196 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 62 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Marcus Stoinis was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant who contributed 89 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Navdeep Saini bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 18 runs from the over.

10 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Isuru Udana and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to chase down the target of 197 at 9.8 runs per over.

