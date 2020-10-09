IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:26 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 23rd match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 87/4. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 44 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.
Andrew Tye bowled the 6th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.
The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs came off the over.
The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.
Shreyas Gopal bowled the 9th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.
The 10th over was bowled by Rahul Tewatia which was an expensive one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.
The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 174 runs.
