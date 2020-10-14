IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:53 IST

Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

10 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours.

Tushar Deshpande bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

16 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje.

The 4th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.6. At the same stage, DC were 33/2. Rajasthan Royals need 119 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.9.

