IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:28 IST

Chasing a target of 190 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 75 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

11 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Pravin Dubey which was an expensive one.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Pravin Dubey who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Axar Patel bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.5. At the same stage, DC were 102/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 115 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.5.

