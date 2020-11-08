e-paper
IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:28 IST
Chasing a target of 190 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 75 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

11 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Pravin Dubey which was an expensive one.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Pravin Dubey who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Axar Patel bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.5. At the same stage, DC were 102/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 115 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.5.

Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
DC vs SRH Live: Kane Williamson’s fifty keeps SRH alive in chase
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
RJD warns workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on Nov 10
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
