IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:03 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 190 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 44 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and it was an expensive one as 12 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

The 5th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis. 8 runs came off the over along with 2 wickets.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.8. At the same stage, DC were 50/0. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 146 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.7.

