e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals reveal exclusive look of Team Room in UAE hotel

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals reveal exclusive look of Team Room in UAE hotel

With preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL in full swing, the Capitals have revealed exclusive images of their Team Room at their Team Hotel in Dubai, UAE

cricket Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A gaming arcade in one of the team rooms.
A gaming arcade in one of the team rooms.(Image Credit: Delhi Capitals)
         

As the Delhi Capitals gear up for their practice sessions ahead of the IPL 2019, the team is making sure its players are having the nicest time around. With preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL in full swing, the Capitals have revealed exclusive images of their Team Room at their Team Hotel in Dubai, UAE, and judging by what these pictures have to offer, the players may not entirely rue being stuck in their hotel rooms due to the mandatory six-day quarantine protocol.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The posh team room is the perfect get-away if you need to switch off from cricket for a while. Accessories like gaming consoles such (PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360), several arcade games, snooker, foosball and Table Tennis tables, dartboard etc promise to ensure that the players are in for a ball.

Check out the below images and get ready to have your mind blown.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In