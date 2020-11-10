e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Coaches of IPL franchises favour Mumbai Indians heavyweights as players to watch out

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Coaches of IPL franchises favour Mumbai Indians heavyweights as players to watch out

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations at Royal Challengers Bangalore, spoke about the importance of Hardik Pandya for MI.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:44 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians. (BCCI photo)
         

IPL 2020 has reached its ultimate destination as Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the big final on Tuesday night. Ahead of the big clash, coaches and mentors of some of the other franchises in the IPL were asked to name the player to watch out for in the final by host broadcaster Star Sports in their build-up for the summit clash and they overwhelmingly favoured the top guns from defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have so far lit up the tournament with their brilliance.

IPL 2020 FINAL LIVE SCORE - MUMBAI INDIANS VS DELHI CAPITALS

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations at Royal Challengers Bangalore, spoke about the importance of Hardik Pandya for MI. Pandya was brutal during his unbeaten cameo against DC in Qualifier 1, propelling his team to a total of 200. Playing this season purely as a batsman, Pandya has been incredible with his power hitting down the order and Hesson spoke about his importance in this big match.

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey too named Pandya as the big threat for Delhi Capitals. He also named Ishan Kishan as a key player who could shine in the final. Kishan has been relentless with his big hitting, showcasing the full array of his strokes.

The left hander has been a great asset for the team throughout the season and currently heads the list of six hitters in this tournament.

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble and Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman named Jasprit Bumrah as the key player to watch out for. Bumrah has been immaculate with his wicket taking and economy this season, picking up the most wickets by an Indian ever in a single IPL season so far. He is locked in an intense battle with Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada for the Puple Cap honours.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
IPL 2020 final live: Unchanged DC opt to bat, MI make one change
IPL 2020 final live: Unchanged DC opt to bat, MI make one change
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In