IPL 2020: Five most expensive players in the history of IPL

cricket

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:14 IST

The IPL 2020 auction will take place in Kolkata on December 19 and like always, will be one of the most interesting days for cricketers all over the globe. All the franchises have released a number of players and would want to acquire specific players for specific roles. While Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have released a number of key players, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings look the most settled unit.

Here in this article, we take a look at the 5 of the costliest buys in the history of the IPL auctions.

Yuvraj Singh: Rs 16 crore, Delhi Daredevils (2015)

Delhi Daredevils acquired the services of Yuvraj Singh for a whopping 16 crore back in 2015. However, this did not help them turn their fortunes around as the left-hander could only manage 248 runs in 14 matches and Delhi finished seventh on the points table.

Ben Stokes: Rs 14.5 crore, Rising Pune Supergiant (2017)

The England all-rounder was a hot property in 2017 and was one of the biggest names in the auctions. After an intense bidding session, The Rising Pune Supergiant got him for Rs 14.5 crore. This was a superb buy as the Stokes scored 316 runs from 12 matches and hammered 15 sixes. He also picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches and took home the award of the most valuable player.

Yuvraj Singh: Rs 14 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014)

There was a heated bidding session for the left-hander between Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the southpaw was eventually picked up RCB for Rs 14 crore.

The left-hander had one of the better IPL seasons - he scored 376 runs and hit a record-breaking 28 sixes, but RCB could not be inspired and they finished seventh on the points table.

Dinesh Karthik: Rs 12.5 crore, Delhi Daredevils (2014)

The wicket-keeper batsman was one of the hottest picks in 2014 and he was snapped up by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 12.5 crores. Karthik had a good season as he scored 325 runs, but Daredevils finished last on the points table.

Ben Stokes: Rs 12.5 crore, Rajasthan Royals (2018)

After Rising Pune Supergiant became defunct, Ben Stokes was available and Rajasthan Royals splurged Rs 12.5 crore on him. However, this season was not as prolific for him as he could manage only 196 runs in 13 matches with an average of 121.73. Also, he could pick up 8 wickets in these matches.