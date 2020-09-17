IPL 2020: Five records Rohit Sharma holds for Mumbai Indians

cricket

Rohit Sharma has been with the IPL since the very beginning, but found his real calling as captain of the Mumbai Indians. Named captain of the franchise mid-way through the 2013 season, Rohit led the team to its maiden IPL title and repeated the feat every alternated year, lifting trophies in 2015, 2017 and 2019. As MI gear up for the IPL 2020, hoping to produce an encore, we take a loot at some of the records Rohit holds.

Most successful captain

With four IPL titles, Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. Rohit has found things clicking every alternate year – 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Going by MI are not likely to win the trophy this year, but who is to say that the team cannot break that chain and make it two in two? Each time MI has won the IPL, Rohit has led from the front, barring one season (2017) scoring 538, 482, 333 and 405 runs respectively.

Run-machine for Mumbai Indians

The last two of three IPL seasons haven’t been a bit of a let down by his standards, but it may interest you to know that Rohit has had more 400-plus run seasons for MI than any other batsman. Five times he has breached the barrier – scoring 433 runs in 2012, 538 runs in 2013, 482 in 2015 and 405 in 2019. Overall, Rohit has seven 400-plus run seasons in the history of IPL, second only to Suresh Raina, who leads the pack with nine seasons.

Most runs for the franchise

Rohit is the franchise’s leading run-getter with 3728 runs from 143 matches at an average of 31.86 with 28 fifties and one century. The next in line is Kieron Pollard, who is almost a 1000 runs behind his captain with 2755 runs. Rohit leads a list that comprises names such as Ambati Rayudu, Lendl Simmons and Sachin Tendulkar, players who have become synonymous with the franchise during their playing years.

Most number of fifties

Rohit’s tally of 28 half-centuries is the most by a MI player. He hit five in 2016, and four in 2013, to go with many more spread across the remaining six seasons. Overall, he has eight more, taking his tally to 36. Come the 13th edition of the IPL, he will be the most dangerous players representing MI as rival coach Ricky Ponting pointed out. “Mumbai Indians’ dangerman for the season. Rohit Sharma, their captain. One of the premier T20 batsmen in the world. He has got an outstanding record whether it be international cricket or in IPL,” said Ponting.