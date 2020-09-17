IPL 2020: Five bowlers who are strong contenders to win Purple Cap in UAE

cricket

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off from September 19th in the UAE. Some of the biggest names of the modern-day cricket will be performing in the IPL this year and all eyes will be on them with fans getting a chance to see their favourite cricketers perform after a long time.

But here is the big question - who will win the prestigious Purple Cap for being the highest wicket-taker this year in the UAE? The UAE tracks are known for being slow and the type that support spinners, hence, it will be interesting to see how some of the best bowlers fare in what promises to be testing conditions.

We have narrowed the list down to the below five cricketers.

1) Jasprit Bumrah

There is a reason why Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the current day and age. The right-arm fast bowler has often faced criticism that he is not able to give a good start with the new ball. This time, in the absence of Lasith Malinga, Bumrah will have the dual responsibility on his shoulders to give a good start and wickets in the death overs. The pacer got 19 wickets last season and was MI’s leading wicket-taker. He can certainly better it and fetch the purple cap this year.

2) Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins was bought by Rs 15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders and he will certainly have the pressure on him to justify the price tag. The Aussie speedster has been in good form over the years, and has been able to rise among the bowling ranks with consistent performers. Cummins’ speed and accuracy are his biggest strengths and he will certainly be one of the bowlers to watch out for this season.

3) Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been the backbone of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack for a number of years now. The leg-spinner has proven to be economical, and on his day, has the ability to take multiple wickets and rattle the middle order like a pack of cards. He had taken 17 wickets in 15 games last year and the Afghanistan leggie will be eager to do even better this year, especially on tracks that will promise to help his bowling style.

4) Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals’ fast bowling asset Kagiso Rabada is a threat wherever he goes. Rabada’s strength lies in his ability to quickly adapt to conditions and where he can morph into a serial wicket-taker. He came close to bagging the purple cap, picking 25 wickets last season, missing the top spot by just one scalp. Rabada led DC’s bowling unit last season, playing a key role in the team reaching the Playoffs. If the Rabada magic works again, Delhi could finally go on to win the title.

5) Deepak Chahar

The final choice was between two Chennai Super Kings players - Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir. Tahir bagged the Purple Cap last year with 26 wickets in the tournament. But this year, Chahar could be the one to pip him to the post. The right-arm seamer had taken 22 wickets last year and missed out on the top spot by just four wickets. Chahar had a health scare at the start of the IPL and fiercely determined for a fresh season. Following an insipid performance against West Indies last year, Chahar would want to kick off IPL with all guns blazing.