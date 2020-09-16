e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He is the best all-rounder in the world’ - Rinku Singh’s high praise for KKR teammate

IPL 2020: ‘He is the best all-rounder in the world’ - Rinku Singh’s high praise for KKR teammate

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh is known to be on good terms with Andre Russell. In a recent interaction, he revealed how the bonding started.

cricket Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rinku Singh.
File image of Rinku Singh.(KKR)
         

Rinku Singh is a rising star among the ranks of Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-handed batsman has been a part of the KKR franchise since 2018 and has also made a name for himself in the domestic circuit with tremendous performances for Uttar Pradesh. In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, Rinku finished off as the highest-run scorer in the group stage.

Rinku is known to be good friends with West Indies star Andre Russell. In a recent interaction on Kolkata Knight Riders official website, the 22-year-old revealed how and when the two cricketers started bonding.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“I haven’t really spoken much with him because I can’t speak in English that well. But yeah, the first year we enjoyed a lot on his birthday in our room,” Rinku revealed.

“We even partied and danced together. So, I guess we started bonding well afterwards,” he further said.

Rinku was also questioned on Russell’s batting ability. In his response, the Uttar Pradesh batsman described him as the best all-rounder in the world.

Also read: Rashid Khan explains what will be Afghanistan Cricket’s biggest achievement

“There is no one who can hit the ball better than him. He has a lot of life and strength in him. His sixes are massive and I just don’t see any batsman as a competition to him. He is the best all-rounder in the world at this moment,” he said.

Speaking on his time at KKR, Rinku further said: “The experience has been great. I have learnt so many things. I got to play such high-level cricket with legendary cricketers. My experience also grew on how to treat a match on its merit.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
‘I don’t like bowling to Andre Russell in nets,’ says KKR spinner
‘I don’t like bowling to Andre Russell in nets,’ says KKR spinner
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In