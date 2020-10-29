IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: Andre Russell may return to Kolkata line-up

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:22 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders looked out of clue against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah as they crawled to 149 in 20 overs. Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle made the meal of this target as KXIP won by eight wickets with seven balls to spare. Now, KKR will be facing Chennai Super Kings in their pursuit of qualifying for the playoffs, which is expected to be a mouthwatering contest. Kolkata will leave no stone unturned ahead of this game and can make few changes in their playing XI going into the contest. The pitches in Dubai have slowed down and KKR team management will keep this fact in mind while preparing for the game. The spinners can come in handy on the surface and KKR can make changes around that. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the KKR Predicted XI against CSK:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill starred against Kings XI Punjab with the bat. He was the lone warrior and scored 57 runs in 45 balls and kept one end tight. Gill was batting beautifully but had to change gears in order to secure his wicket from one end.

Rahul Tripathi: It has been a while since Rahul Tripathi scored runs for KKR. His last notable innings came against Chennai Super Kings when he scored a match-winning 81 runs. Tripathi will take inspiration from that innings going into this game.

Nitish Rana: After putting on a batting show against Delhi Capitals, Nitish Rana bagged a golden duck versus KXIP. He came to open the batting with Shubhman Gill and threw his wicket to Glenn Maxwell in the very first over. However, he is expected to come good against CSK.

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik has been the biggest disappointment for KKR this season. His poor run with the bat continued against KXIP as well with another duck in the season. Mohammed Shami got better of him the other day and forced him to play a false shot. However, team management can give Karthik another go.

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan steadied the ship for a while along with Shubman Gill. Both these batsmen scored quick runs and shared 81 runs for the fourth wicket in 8 overs. But things escalated once Morgan got dismissed after scoring 40 runs off 25 balls. He will be eager to lead his team from the front against CSK.

Sunil Narine: KKR wanted Sunil Narine to rescue the team one more time but he failed to get going against KXIP as he did against Delhi Capitals. His innings lasted just six runs before getting out. He wasn’t effective with the ball either and registered the figures of 0/27 in four overs.

Andre Russell: If fit, Andre Russell may replace Pat Cummins in the squad. The Australian spearhead failed to live up to the expectations in the IPL 2020. The KKR team management will hope for Russell’s recovery in time to feature against CSK.

Lockie Ferguson: Since coming off the bench, Lockie Ferguson hasn’t set a foot wrong. He scored crucial runs for his team before dismissing Chris Gayle. He will be a player to watch out for in the next game.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Kamlesh Nagarkoti didn’t get an opportunity to contribute to his team’s cause. Eoin Morgan didn’t introduce him to bowl. However, he is likely to retain his place in the playing XI against CSK.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav can replace Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. Kuldeep hasn’t been bowling well but he can exploit the slowness of the Dubai surface.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has turned out to be the emerging player for KKR this year. He has bowled well so far in the tournament and has grabbed 13 wickets in 11 games.

KKR Predicted XI against CSK: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy