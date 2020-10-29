CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Kolkata Knight Riders aim comeback against CSK

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Score: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th Indian Premier League 2020 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK, currently at the bottom of the points table, are already out of the playoff race and are only playing for their pride. MS Dhoni & Co could play a spoilsport to other teams fighting for their chances and Kolkata Knight Riders have to keep this fact in mind. Eoin Morgan’s side is coming into the contest after losing the previous fixture to KXIP. Since DC’s loss to Sunrisers have kept the doors to playoffs open, it’s time for KKR to pull up their socks as another loss can lead them out of the contention.

Follow the live updates of CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 match here:

17:30 hrs IST Tough season for MS Dhoni MS Dhoni is 1 run short of making 200 runs this season which has been one of his worst IPL seasons. His strike rate and average in IPL 2020 are the 2nd worst amongst all IPL seasons. Moreover, his 1 thirty plus score is currently the least he has scored in a season. If he fails to hit a fifty in the next 2 matches this will be the first season where he has not got at least 1 fifty plus score.





17:22 hrs IST Points Table Let’s have a look at the points table ahead of the CSK vs KKR Clash #MumbaiIndians get to 16 points in the Points Table after Match 48 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/5DR2PY00VD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 28, 2020





17:15 hrs IST Lockie Ferguson - KKR’s key Lockie Ferguson has been a great addition to KKR’s bowling attack in IPL 2020. Despite entering late in the IPL 2020, Lockie has already bowled 21 out of 100 fastest deliveries of this IPL - 3rd most after Archer (41) and Rabada (28). Lockie also has the 2nd best economy among the 41 pacers who has bowled 10 or more overs in IPL 2020.





17:07 hrs IST Eoin Morgan after losing against KXIP “That’s one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground. Hopefully we adjust to the conditions in Dubai. That’s the nature of the tournament, there are not many bad sides. Our fate is in our own hands in the last two games,” said KKR skipper Eoin Morgan after losing to KXIP





17:00 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: Important stats 0: KKR have never defeated CSK twice in a single IPL 350: This could be Sunil Narine’s 350th T20 match 100: This could be Kuldeep Yadav’s 100th match across T20s 25: Karthik will be playing his 25th match against CSK in the IPL, 3rd most by a player against CSK in the IPL





16:55 hrs IST Dubai International Stadium - Venue insight Highest Team Total: 206/3 By Kings XI Punjab Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 Lowest Team Total: 109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020 Highest Individual Score: 132 By KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 By Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) Against Mumbai Indians in 2014 Highest Partnership: 181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020





16:50 hrs IST CSK in last 5 matches vs RCB - won by 8 wickets vs MI - lost by 10 wickets vs RR - lost by 7 wickets vs DC - lost by 5 wickets vs SRH - won by 20 runs





16:45 hrs IST KKR in last five matches vs KXIP - lost by 8 wickets vs DC - won by 59 runs vs RCB - lost by 8 wickets vs SRH - match tied, won in Super Over vs MI - lost by 8 wickets





16:40 hrs IST CSK vs KKR: head to head Matches: 21 CSK Win: 13 KKR Win: 8





16:35 hrs IST CSK vs KKR: Squads of both teams Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth



