IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI vs KXIP: After a perfect performance, Eoin Morgan might retain same team

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:58 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders put on a perfect performance against Delhi Capitals in their previous game, as Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine fired with the bat, and then Varun Chakravarthy demolished DC batting line-up. KKR have found a new lease of energy with the big win, but KXIP are on a four-match winning streak, so facing them will be a huge task for Eoin Morgan & co.

Here is our Predicted XI for KKR against KXIP:

Shubman Gill: Shumban Gill has really struggled at the top in the series, despite getting two fifties. He needs to fire as the tournament reaches the business end.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana showcased why he should always open for Kolkata Knight Riders. He can actually get a hundred against KXIP.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has got off to a good start in games, but has failed to carry on. Skipper Eoin Morgan would want him to do more.

Eoin Morgan (c): Eoin Morgan has done well to rotate his batting position as per the situations, but he is one of the best batsmen in the team and should bat longer than he does in a few games.

Dinesh Karthik (wk): Dinesh Karthik is not having the best of the seasons with the bat. But his keeping skills and leadership skills will keep him part of playing XI.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine showcased what he can do with the bat, and now the team will hope he can carry on the magic in the next few games as well.

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins was lethal with the new ball against Delhi Capitals, and he would hope he can repeat the same against Kings XI Punjab who have great top-order.

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has provided much-needed depth to KKR’s bowling line-up and he will be key against KXIP batting line-up.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Kamlesh Nagarkoti needs to learn to contain run flow with the new ball. It will help in Eoin Morgan trusting him more.

Prasidh Krishna: Prashid Krishna concedes quite a few extras and he needs to learn to not give away such easy runs.

Varun Chakravarthy: After a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals, Varun Chakravarthy will be a key topic of discussion in KXIP camp. He will be key for KKR.

KKR Predicted XI vs KXIP: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy