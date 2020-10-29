e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:24 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 49th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 70/2. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 37 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

15 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mitchell Santner which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 8th over was bowled by Karn Sharma. 8 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The 9th over was bowled by Mitchell Santner which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Lungi Ngidi. KKR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
CSK vs KKR Live: Nitish Rana brings up half-century
CSK vs KKR Live: Nitish Rana brings up half-century
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In