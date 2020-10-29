e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 49th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings is currently on at DUBAI. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 33 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

13 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 3 fours.

Sam Curran bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar. KKR batsmen hit a four.

Sam Curran bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Lungi Ngidi who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

