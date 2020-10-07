IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:37 IST

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 90 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

8 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four.

7 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 9th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.0. At the same stage, KKR were 93/2. Chennai Super Kings need 78 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

