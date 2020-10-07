e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:37 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 90 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

8 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four.

7 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 9th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.0. At the same stage, KKR were 93/2. Chennai Super Kings need 78 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

