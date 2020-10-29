e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:44 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 173 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 121 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Lockie Ferguson bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and it was an expensive one as12 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

The 14th over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.1. At the same stage, KKR were 106/3. Chennai Super Kings need 52 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

