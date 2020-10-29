IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:50 IST

Chasing a target of 173 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs without the loss of any wicket. Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the chase for Chennai Super Kings and are still on the crease.

2 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti where he kept things tight.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over.

Sunil Narine bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 5th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 33/0. Chennai Super Kings need 136 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL