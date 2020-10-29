e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chennai Super Kings have won the 49th match of IPL 2020 by 6 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the highest scorer with 72 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad who contributed 68 runs to the innings.

Sunil Narine bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 17th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 11 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

Lockie Ferguson bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 20 runs came from the over.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 15 runs came from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face RR at Dubai whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In