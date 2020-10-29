IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:16 IST

Chennai Super Kings have won the 49th match of IPL 2020 by 6 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the highest scorer with 72 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad who contributed 68 runs to the innings.

Sunil Narine bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 17th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 11 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

Lockie Ferguson bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 20 runs came from the over.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 15 runs came from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face RR at Dubai whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

