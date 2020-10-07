e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK: Birthday boy Dwayne Bravo turns clock back and joins elite list of bowlers

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK: Birthday boy Dwayne Bravo turns clock back and joins elite list of bowlers

IPL 2020: Mavi’s scalp was Bravo’s 150th in IPL, which made him just the fifth bowler to reach the mark. He is now on the joint fifth spot with another CSK veteran Harbhajan Singh.Teammate Piyush Chawla is in touching distance with 156 wickets.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:29 IST
CSK allrounder Dwayne Bravo celebrates after picking up a wicket against KKR in IPL 2020.
CSK allrounder Dwayne Bravo celebrates after picking up a wicket against KKR in IPL 2020.(Twitter/IPL)
         

Dwayne Bravo has over the years been MS Dhoni’s go to man in the death overs, whether to put a lid on runs or to pick wickets and the West Indian all-rounder has delivered. He has been one of the most consistent performers for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

So, Bravo’s return from injury was seen as the tonic CSK needed to get back to winning ways after a high scoring loss against Rajasthan Royals. He bowled 4 overs and gave away just 28 runs in the match against Sunrisers. But CSK finished on the wrong side of the result. He was taken for 38 runs by KXIP in the next match but Watson and Du Plessis ensured CSK made a strong comeback as they won by 10 wickets.

KKR vs CSK - Live Score

Bravo holds the record for the most wickets taken by any bowler in a particular season of IPL, finishing with 32 scalps in the 2013 season. He along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the only two bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice. But in IPL 2020, ‘Champion’ Bravo was wicket-less after two matches. 

So, on his 37th birthday on Wednesday, Bravo decided to change the script for himself. Kolkata Knight Riders were looking set for a big total at the halfway mark as opener Rahul Tripathi was in full flow. He hit Bravo for a six and a four in the 10th over as the West Indian was taken for 25 in his first two overs.

ALSO READ: Dhoni defies age with acrobatic catch to break IPL record

It seemed it would be another barren day for Bravo. The duo of Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur pulled things back for CSK and Bravo was handed the 17th over of the innings. The veteran repaid the faith shown in him by Dhoni as he sent back Tripathi.

He was brought back for the 20th over with KKR on 162 and looking to get a score in excess of 170. But the wily Bravo turned the screws on the lower order batsmen. He used all his experience to pick up the wickets of Nagarkoti and Mavi.

Bravo gave away just 5 runs in the over and also joined an elite list of bowlers. Mavi’s scalp was Bravo’s 150th in IPL, which made him just the fifth bowler to reach the mark. He is now on the joint fifth spot with another CSK veteran Harbhajan Singh.Teammate Piyush Chawla is in touching distance with 156 wickets.

The champion jig was back and Bravo was celebrating again. The final over also saw MS Dhoni affect a trademark run out and CSK it seems are back to their best, which augurs well for fans of IPL.

