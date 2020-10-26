e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 46th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at SHARJAH. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 33 runs for the loss of 3 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Glenn Maxwell bowled an expensive 1st over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with 2 wickets.

8 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh. KKR batsmen hit a four.

5 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami where he kept things tight.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

