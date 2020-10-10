e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:26 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 24th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 63 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Dinesh Karthik was the highest scorer with 57 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill who contributed 82 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 18 runs came off the over.

13 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 165 at 8.2 runs per over.

