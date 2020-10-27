IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: ‘You should be not out,’ Emotional Mandeep Singh recalls words from late father after match-winning knock

cricket

Kings XI Punjab have emphatically turned around their season in the past few weeks. After struggling in the initial seven matches, KXIP have risen up to the top-four with a five-game win streak. They are now fourth in the standings after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Monday. The credit for the run-chase at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium goes to Mandeep Singh, who scored an unbeaten 66 runs to take his side to victory,

The performance comes on the back of some depressing news for Mandeep. He had lost his father on Saturday but continued to play on for KXIP. Despite the enormous personal loss, Mandeep played a splendid innings that put his side firmly in control of the IPL playoffs race.

Mandeep talked about his father after the match, saying that his father had asked him to stay unbeaten in all games.

“This was very special. My father always used to tell me to remain not out in every game, definitely special. He always used to tell me, whether you score 100 or 200, you should be not out. I had a talk with Rahul before the start of the game. Last game I was trying to score quicker and I’m always comfortable doing that. I told Rahul if I play my normal game, I will win the game and I had the belief. He (Rahul) told me to back my game and play the way I want to play, pretty happy with the win. He (Gayle) was just telling me to keep batting and play till the end and I just told him that he should never retire. He is too good. We are very excited.”

Punjab, which lost six of its first seven league games, broke into the top four with their fifth consecutive win and pushed Kolkata down to fifth. Both Punjab and Kolkata have 12 points from 12 games, but Punjab is ahead on net run-rate.

Singh, whose father died Friday, put the personal tragedy behind him and scored an unbeaten 66 off 56 balls, while Gayle bludgeoned five sixes and two fours in making 51 off 29 balls as Punjab reached 150-2 with seven balls to spare.

Singh had eight fours and two sixes.

Earlier, fast bowlers Mohammed Shami grabbed 3-35 and Ravi Bishnoi claimed 2-20 with his sharp googlies and legbreaks to restrict Kolkata at 149-9.

